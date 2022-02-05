Diana Fuller, 70, of Owensboro, passed away January 19, 2022. She was born in Logansport, Indiana on October 24, 1951, to the late Donald and Phyllis Leazenby Gotshall. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She had a passion for making flower arrangements especially Ikebana. Diana enjoyed baking, sewing, crafts and traveling, but her true enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Steve (Natalie) Gotshall; numerous aunts and uncles; daughter-in-law, Hannah; and grandson, Hunter.
Diana is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rodney Fuller; children Rebecca (Caleb) York, Jeffrey (Page Kinison) Fuller, Joshua Fuller; and grandchildren, Noah, Andrew, Christian, Jordan, Kaylee, Rose, Thomas, Graycen, Ayvree, Kaycen, and a special little girl, along with several other family members.
Service will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expression of sympathy can be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 5664 KY-56, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
