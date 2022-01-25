Diana Fuller, 70, of Owensboro passed away January 19, 2022. She was born in Logansport, Indiana on October 24, 1951 to the late Donald and Phyllis Leazenby Gotshall. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She had a passion for making flower arrangements especially Ikebana. Diana enjoyed baking, sewing, crafts and traveling, but her true enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Steve (Natalie) Gotshall; numerous aunts, uncles; daughter-in-law Hannah and grandson Hunter.
Diana is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rodney Fuller; children, Rebecca (Caleb) York, Jeffrey (Page Kinison) Fuller, Joshua Fuller; grandchildren, Noah, Andrew, Christian, Jordan, Kaylee, Rose, Thomas, Graycen, Ayvree, Kaycen and a special little girl; along with several other family members.
Services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Expression of sympathy can be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 5664 KY-56, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy can be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 5664 KY-56, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
