HARDINSBURG — Diana Henning, 73 of Hardinsburg, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her residence. She was a homemaker and attended St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Henning; son, Jeremy Henning; daughters, Lori Henning Martin and Adrienne Woosley; brothers, Marvin Fuller and Walter Fuller.
Funeral: 12 p.m. Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Crusade for Children.
