FORDSVILLE — Diana Jean Fuqua, 63, of Fordsville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pattiville and had worked at Montpelier Glove Factory. She was preceded in death by her father, Armon Greathouse; a brother, James Samuel Greathouse Sr.; and a grandson, Aaron Shears.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Fuqua of Fordsville; her mother, Mary “Bea” Greathouse of Fordsville; two sons, Glenn (Mary) Fuqua of Hardinsburg and Brian Fuqua of Fordsville; a daughter, Amanda (Kip) Shears of Evansville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Alexis Shears, Justin Shears, Christopher Lucas and Scott Lucas; three great-grandchildren, Drake Shears, Kayden Spalding and Xander Lucas; brothers Thomas (Nancy) Greathouse of Owensboro, Doug Greathouse of Falls of Rough and Mark Greathouse of Caneyville; and a sister, Donna (Dennis) Rusher of Fordsville.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
