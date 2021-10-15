Diana Keown, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Montana to the late William and Barbara Kessenger. Diana was most recently a dedicated homemaker. She also worked as a dispatcher at Yellow Cab Co. for many years. Diana enjoyed collecting coins, crocheting and books and TV shows about crime stories. She also loved animals, especially her beloved dog, Gracie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and an infant son.
Diana is survived by her husband of 30 years, Kelly Keown; a daughter, Stephanie Kendall; a son, T.J. Wallace, all of Owensboro; grandchildren Savanna Wallace and Dakota and Brian Kendall; great-grandchildren Rowen and Collin; sisters Linda Shouse and Sophie Aubrey; brothers Rocky, Frankie, Ricky, Wayne and John Kessenger; and many nieces and nephews.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Diana’s family, c/o Kelly Keown.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
