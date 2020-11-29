FORDSVILLE — Diana Lynn Rodgers, 59, of Fordsville, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 5, 1961, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, to the late Donell and Wilma Jean Peay. Diana will be remembered for being a loving mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rodgers Sr.; and her grandson, Silas Tyler Rodgers.
Diana is survived by her children, Amanda (Aaron) Cunningham, Austin Rodgers, K.J. (Kelly) Rodgers and Keith Rodgers; her grandchildren, Cade Cunningham, Brayden Rodgers and Declan Rodgers; her siblings, Doris (John) Nafrady, Debbie (Joe) Russell, Donell (Ginger) Peay and David Peay; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Diana Rodgers may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented