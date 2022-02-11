HARTFORD — Diana Lynn Smith Belcher, 55, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at her home. She was born in Owensboro on March 10, 1966.
Diana was a homemaker and attended Hartford Christian Church. She loved animals, cooking, and her flowers.
She is survived by her parents Dwight and Billie Smith; brother, Scott Smith; sisters, Sherry Smith and Holli Smith; several cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
