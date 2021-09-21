Diana M. Bell, 87, of Philpot, passed away on September 20, 2021 at Signature Health Hillcrest in Owensboro. She was born on September 5, 1934 in Hancock County to the late Virgle and Rose McBrayer Morris. Diana was a member at Pellville Baptist Church. She was a hair stylist in Pellville for many years, giving joy and beauty to all women who adorned her shop. “Every woman needs to feel beautiful” She gave $5 sets for many years so all women could come.
In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe Lewis Bell; sisters, Ozetta Purcell, Rozetta Worth and Dortha Roberts; and brothers, James Vernon, Phillip and M. J. Morris.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickey Lynn; son-in-law, Thomas A Fulkerson; granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Fulkerson; and future grandson-in-law, Matthew Todd Oakley.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Pellville Baptist Church with burial following at Pellville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Pellville Cemetery, 12160 Hwy 2181, Hawesville, KY 42348.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented