Diana Sue Powers, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 3, 1951, in Hardinsburg to Arlen Joseph Mattingly and Clidy Juanita Clark Mattingly. Diana’s first job was working at Carter’s Bus Stop in Cloverport. She also worked at American Olean Tile, The Royce, The Brickyard, Motor Inn, Shoney’s, and Lucky’s Stamps Daycare. Diana was 34 years sober and was an Alcoholics Anonymous Sponsor, having led many people thru their walk with sobriety. She volunteered at Dismas House and attended Owensboro Christian Church where she was very active in serving the Lord. If you ever met Diana, you would instantly feel her unconditional love and you would be reminded to rely on God. She was known for ending conversations with, “Love you more, most, mostest, and bestest, “Angels all around you” and “Bye-cicle.”
She was preceded in death by her father, Arlen Joseph Mattingly.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Powers; children, Dana Powers Schamore, Carla (Mike) Smith, Joe (Alisha) Powers, and LeVon (Brad) Cozart; mother, Clidy Juanita Mattingly; 10 grandchildren, Deana, Danna, Paige, Magnus, Clark, Isabella, Allie, Maggie, Carlen, and Raylen; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kay Laslie, Patricia (Will) Hurt, Alfred (Kathy) Mattingly, Rev. Timothy (Cathy) Mattingly, and Lanita Mae Robertson.
The funeral service will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented