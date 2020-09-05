Diana Troutman, 55, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Calhoun on March 3, 1965, to James Ray and the late Lois Hafley Wilson. Diana enjoyed attending church, doing things for her children and grandchildren, and cooking and cleaning for her family.
Along with her mother, she is preceded in death by her brother, Dennie Wilson.
Diana is survived by her husband of 32 years, Archie Odell Troutman; her children, C.J. Troutman and Ashley Troutman, both of Utica; her grandchildren, Lauren Troutman and Tyaun Troutman; her sister, Tina (Rick) Fulkerson of Owensboro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with William Gerald Basham and Larry Sosh officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and again from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Diana in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Troutman. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Diana Troutman and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented