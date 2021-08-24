HARDINSBURG — Diane Deer, 73, of Hardinsburg, died August 20, 2021 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Facility in Louisville. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in McQuady.
Survivors include three brothers, Jim Reading, Danny Reading and Ronald Reading; two sisters, Patsy Bratcher and Barbara Grubbs.
Funeral: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hosparus Inpatient Care Facility.
