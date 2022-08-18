Diane K. Behnke, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 16, 1955, in Portland, Oregon to the late Rodney and Patricia Delmont Swinehart. Diane received a bachelor of arts degree in humanities with an emphasis in social work from Purdue University. She was the former director of the Girls Group Home in Anderson, Indiana, was a Medicaid case worker in Bloomington, Indiana, and was a hostess at Briarpatch in Owensboro. She was a pet lover, especially dogs, and also had adopted cats, squirrels, and hummingbirds. Diane loved spending time with her children and their families, particularly her grandson. She also enjoyed her trips to Florida with her sisters and sitting on the beach talking or with a good book in hand. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Indianapolis Colts and loved anything Purdue.
In addition to her parents, Diane was also preceded in death by her special grandparents, Frank and Thelma Delmont, and her aunt, Doris Williams.
Surviving are her two sons, Craig Behnke (Elaina) and Brian Behnke of Owensboro; a grandson, Dominic; two sisters, Karen Sheets (Greg) and Kathy Webb of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Diane will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Enichement will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Owensboro-Daviess County, P. O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
