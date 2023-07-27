HENDERSON — Diane Marie Rightmyer, 70, of Henderson, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Diane was a member of First Baptist Church since childhood. She was a master gardener and enjoyed UK basketball. Diane volunteered countless hours helping others, whether it be at the Answer Center, Christian Outreach, literacy counsel, Big Brothers/Little Sisters, missionary trips to Haiti, or her church’s various programs. She and her husband, Gerald, also served in the Gideons Ministry together. She loved playing cards with her family and friends. Above all else, Diane adored her Lord and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Edna Lilly, and her sister-in-law, Elaine Lilly.
Diane is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gerald Rightmyer of Henderson; daughter, Tonya Marie Rightmyer of Henderson; son, Luke Curtis Rightmyer and his wife, Katelynn, of Henderson; brothers, David Lilly of Orlando, Florida, Bobby Lilly and his wife, Marge, of Henderson, and Tommy Lilly and his wife, Kay, of Henderson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Diane’s celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Henderson, with the Reverend Kenny Noblett and Reverend Jeff Burke officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday in Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1163, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
