HAWESVILLE -- Diane Ruth Lee (nee McNeil), 67, of Hawesville, went home to her Lord and Savior on Aug. 1, 2019, after a courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer. Diane was born Dec. 19, 1951, in Watseka, Illinois, to Everett and Avalon (Haas) McNeil.
Diane graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in agriculture. She worked for the United States Department of Agriculture as a district conservationist for the SCS and the NRCS for 33 years. She worked in Illinois for four years and then worked in Kentucky until her retirement in 2011.
Diane was a very loving, giving and generous person. She truly loved spending time with her family, her dear friends and her church family. Diane was an active member of the Hilldale United Methodist Church in Lewisport. For many years, she purchased, wrapped and delivered Christmas gifts to girls living at the Mary Kendall Campus in Owensboro who were not able to spend the holidays with family. She was a blood donor for many years prior to her cancer diagnosis. Diane was also an avid gardener and her flowers were always beautiful to behold. In addition to gardening, her hobbies included attending bible studies, swimming with the "water babies," trips to Florida, Texas and New Mexico, reading, crossword puzzles and solving Wordscapes puzzles.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Lee, whom she married on Aug. 11, 1973; her sister, Barbara McNeil, of Marietta, Ohio; her brother, Ken McNeil (Kathy), of Geneva, Illinois; and her nephews, Kyle McNeil (Katie) and Matthew McNeil. Diane also is survived by her sister-in-law, Sandra Stearns; and cousins Mark, Tim and Kevin McNeil and Janet (Russ) Ficklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a nephew, Johnathon McNeil; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Jackson.
The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt and special thanks to her beloved church family and dear friends in Hawesville who were so kind to provide Diane with food, visits, prayers, love and support, especially over this past year.
A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Hilldale United Methodist Church, 750 Hilldale Road in Lewisport with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hilldale United Methodist Church or the Mary Kendall Campus, 202 Phillips Court, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Cards of condolences may be sent to the family in care of Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL 60510. For more information call Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or visit www.mossfuneral.com.
