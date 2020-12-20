LOUISVILLE — Diane Vittitow Stuckert, 81, died peacefully on Dec. 10, 2020, in Louisville. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and Nana.
Diane was born in Owensboro on Aug. 2, 1939, to the late Joseph and Ann Vittitow. She was a 1957 graduate of Owensboro High School. Diane’s love for the University of Kentucky began while she attended the university and lasted her lifetime. She was a loyal member of the Chi Omega Fraternity and a UK homecoming queen. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a B.A. in 1961.
Diane’s philanthropic legacy includes her dedication to the Younger Woman’s Club of Louisville and the Woman’s Club of Louisville, serving as president of both organizations. She was also involved in the Louisville Deaf Oral School, the Association of Louisville Orchestra, the U of L Weisskopf Center’s STAR Program for Autism and a founding member of the University of Kentucky Women & Philanthropy. Diane also enjoyed volunteering at her children’s school, serving as PTA president of Dunn Elementary during the 1974 tornado.
She also leaves behind her loving sister, Susan Mayes (Walter, deceased), and cherished cousin Gail Reynolds (Cary), all of Owensboro.
Diane is survived by her husband of 59 years, James W. Stuckert; her children, Stephen Stuckert (Carole) of Naples, Florida, Susan Crush (Stephen) of Fort Mitchell and Scott Stuckert (Mary) of Louisville; her treasured grandchildren, Christopher Crush (Sarah), Taylor Hoblitzell (Greg), Kevin Crush (Kate), Daniel Crush, Peri Crush, Michael Stuckert, Morgan Stuckert, Catherine Ward (Tyler), Will Stuckert and Sarah Stuckert; and her great-grandchildren, Leona, Cecilia, Eleanor, Calvin and Arthur.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian burial will include family only. Diane was blessed with an incredible life filled with wonderful family and friends. A celebration of life for Diane will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the University of Kentucky Women & Philanthropy, Gift Receiving Office, 210 Malibu Drive, Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40502 or the Norton Children’s Autism Center, 1405 E. Burnett Ave., Louisville, KY 40217.
