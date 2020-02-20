On Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, DiAnn Millay, our loving sister passed away at the age of 75. DiAnn was the oldest of eight siblings. DiAnn was born Dec. 14, 1944, in Owensboro. She began her career working at the Owensboro Credit Bureau, became a business owner of Mortgage Reporting Bureau and later retired from Estes Express.
DiAnn loved her large family. It was a life full of family love, growing up with lots of uncles, aunts and cousins, enjoying many family reunions full of fun and memories. A local park was the usual location for our reunions since it would accommodate so many of us.
DiAnn was an avid dog lover! Her dogs were loving companions to her. When her poor health led her to an assisted living program and eventually the nursing home, she was extremely sad she could not bring them along. In her own words, “I’m gonna have me a dog whether they like it or not!” She never stopped talking about how much she missed them.
DiAnn was a huge Elvis fan! If you knew DiAnn, you appreciated her quick wit, saying what’s on her mind and her dry sense of humor, which was always entertaining. Underneath that tough exterior was a heart of gold. She was always the first to ask if everything was ok. If she sensed something was going on in your life, she had a card in the mail to cheer you up and let you know she was thinking of you. She was a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews.
DiAnn was preceded in death by our father, Robert Allen Millay; mother Margaret Ruth Jones Millay; nephew Austin Millay; and nieces Sherry Ann Millay Hurst and Corey Millay. She is survived by her brothers, Vincent Millay (Doris Ann), Gary Millay (Stephanie), Ricky Millay (Shannon) and Timmy Millay (Kim), all of Owensboro; sisters Paula Hayden of Owensboro, Elaine Payne (Jud) of Nashville and Cathy Stover (Glen) of Evansville; along with lots of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The family of DiAnn would like to thank the staff at Hermitage Nursing & Rehabilitation for their care and kindness they showed to DiAnn.
