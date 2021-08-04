Dianna Duke, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born May 6, 1948, to the late Virgil O. and Elsie Stinnett Duke. Dianna had worked for N.A. Phillips and G.E. before retiring from M.P.D. in 2004. Although being a private person, she enjoyed her family, taking care of her grandchildren and being with close friends. Dianna loved celebrating the holidays, especially decorating for Christmas. Dianna enjoyed crafts and making miniature dollhouses for her granddaughters. She was witty and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her family is comforted knowing she knew the Lord and had a personal relationship with Him.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Walter “Eddie” Duke, and wife Mona of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Shelby, Matthew, Angel, Derik and Caiden Duke; brother Virgil “Junior” Duke; sisters Linda Julius (Michael), Judy Bailey and Vickie Mackling (John); numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Dianna Duke are private. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dianna Duke may be left at www.glenncares.com.
