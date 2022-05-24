GREENVILLE — Dianna Lee Tinkle, 81, of Greenville died Saturday night, May 21, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital following a several month illness. Dianna was born October 12, 1940, in Providence, the daughter of Reverend Carroll Yarbrough and Mary Leslie Glore Yarbrough. She was a housewife, homemaker, and member of Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church. Dianna was a wonderful Mamaw who loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, and spending time on her front porch visiting with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parent; her husband of 56 years, William Howard Tinkle; one brother, Richard Yarbrough; and one sister, Jenny Rowe.
She is survived by: two daughters, Penny Lynn (Steve) Jarvis of Central City and Melissa Ann (Mark) Calloway of Central City; four grandchildren, Tyler Duane (Courtney) Dukes, Courtney Danielle (Jason) Vincent, Terressa Megan (Clay) Fleming, and Whitney Morgan (Zach) Knight; eight great-grandchildren, Cannon Gage Dukes, Teegan Grace Fleming, Everett Creek Vincent, Raylee Kate Dukes, Bridge Coy Vincent, Taylen Hope Fleming, Axton Clark Fleming, and William Charles Knight; one brother, Reverend Curtis (Pauletta) Yarbrough of Madisonville; one sister, Linda (Mike) Simpkins of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home by Reverend Larry Shadowen and Reverend J.W. Haire. Committal services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in White Oak Cemetery in Clay. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
