Dianna Lynn Krahwinkel, 61, of Owensboro died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County on Oct. 6, 1959, to the late Johnny Krahwinkel and Mary Boone Speed. She was a homemaker and a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-dad, William Speed; and a brother, Johnny Krahwinkel, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Destiny Stewart, of Beaver Dam, Timothy Krahwinkel (Crystal), of Owensboro, and Sam Fredell (Krystal Clark), of Lewisport; companion, Jerry Brown; Jerry’s children, Jason Brown (Katrina), of Owensboro and James Brown (Chau), of Seattle; two brothers, Terry Krahwinkel, of Louisville and Pete Krahwinkel (Barbie), of Owensboro; twenty grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro. Ennichment will follow in Rosehill Mausoleum.
