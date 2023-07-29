Dianna Marie Wathen Lovell, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023. She was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Edward Wathen and Marie Mills Wathen. Dianna retired from National Linen where she was a seamstress. Dianna was family oriented. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was very talented at crocheting, sewing, and quilting. Dianna also enjoyed gardening and canning the vegetables that she grew. She loved watching her favorite tv shows, Gunsmoke and Steve Harvey. Dianna was also a great baker and enjoyed baking when she could.
Along with her parents, Dianna was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Lovell, and several siblings.
She is survived by her children, Michael Sikes (Sherry Fernandez-Lay) of Florida and Rodney (Rebecca) Sikes and Matthew Sikes, both of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jenna Sikes, Michael “Mickey” Sikes, Savannah “Sunshine” Sikes, and Kaiden “Bumblebee” Sikes; two great-grandchildren; three brothers; and one sister.
Funeral arrangements will be private with a burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Dianna Marie Wathen Lovell.
