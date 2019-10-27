Dianna Powell, 59, of Owensboro, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her home. She was born in Henderson on Sept. 28, 1960, to the late James William Powell and Donna Lee Purcell Powell. Dianna worked at Walmart where she also was allowed to do her favorite thing -- talk to people -- and earned the nickname, Yackee-Doodle. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her home was always open, and she was a second mom to many neighborhood kids. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Suanne Powell.
Survivors include her children, Shane Powell (April) and Chad Powell; grandchildren Kiley, Tristan, Alexa, Kade and Abbigale; a brother, James Robert Powell (Bianca); sisters Cindy Turner (Herbert) and Robin Powell; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
