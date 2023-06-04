GREENVILLE — Dianne Garrett Grace, 72, of Greenville died, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. She was a retired elementary school teacher and a member of the Greenville Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband, James “Dewey” Grace; a son, Jason Grace; and a sister, Peggy Hooks.
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
