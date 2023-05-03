Dianne Stevens Blan Guthrie, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Santa Maria, California to the late Paul and Adelle Stevens. She moved to Kentucky in 1945 and to Owensboro in 1949. Dianne graduated from Owensboro High School in 1957 and retired in 2018 after 59 years of bookkeeping. Through the years she worked at Texas Gas, Orbit Gas, Bamberger & Abshier Attorneys and their subsidiaries, and also part time at Bacon’s/Famous Barr department store. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and enjoyed bowling for over 50 years, Bunco, Canasta, crossword puzzles, trivia, quiz shows, U.K. Basketball, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles A. Blan, in 1976 and Eddie D. Guthrie in 1986; her stepson, Doug Guthrie; stepdaughter, Bonita Frantz; in-laws, Charles I. Blan and Margaret Elizabeth Blan, Donald Blan, Brenda Blan and Harry DeLozier; her brother, Ralph W. Stephens; and twin sister, Donna DeLozier.
Survivors include two daughters, Michelle “Mickey” and Greg Hunter and Charlotte and Barry Harley; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister-in-law, Carole Stevens; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy to the Senior Community Center, 1650 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
