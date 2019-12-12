Dianne Taylor, 52, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Dianne was born Oct. 14, 1967, to Bill Taylor and the late Gloria Elizabeth Williams Taylor in Belleville, Illinois. She was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral and loved her animals, Nikki, Tasha, Cody, Rusty, Bailey, Riley, Maddie and Willow.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Records. Dianne is survived by her father; and her sister, Dawn Taylor.
A funeral Mass will be noon Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Taylor. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Dianne Taylor at www.haleymcginnis.com.
