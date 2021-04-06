DRAKESBORO — Dimple Pryor, 94, of Drakesboro, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 10:45 p.m. with loved ones by her side. Mrs. Pryor was born June 4, 1926, in Muhlenberg County, where she was a lifelong resident. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Minnie Ethel Harris; her husband of 55 years, Jake N. Pryor; grandson, Eric Lee; and all of her brothers and sisters.
Dimple was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jake proposed to her by asking if she could cook fried potatoes and beans. She was an excellent cook, though she didn’t think so. Her coconut cream pies were the family favorite. Her beans and potatoes were the best ever. Dimple was a homemaker and member of Central City Church of Christ. She was a very elegant and stylish dresser, and she loved a compliment.
She is survived by her three children, Norma (Mark) Lee, Coneathea (Mike) Drake, and Garland (Kerri) Pryor; three grandchildren, Jason (Susie) Lee, Bryan (Leslie) Pryor, and Brittany (Thomas) Pogue; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, with Mr. Bob Edlin officiating. Burial to follow. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in compliance with the governor’s mandate. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
