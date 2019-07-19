HARTFORD -- Dinah Goodall, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. She was born in Monroe County, Kentucky, on Feb. 28, 1936, daughter of the late William "Billy" and Stella Head Gray. Dinah was a member of Hartford Church of Christ, was a homemaker and retired from Montpelier Glove Co. where she was a seamstress.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Goodall; a brother, Shelby Gray; and a sister, Lavonne Gray Gillim.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Goodall (Diane); her sister, Betty Robling; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rodger Chaffin, minister, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented