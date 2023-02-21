Dinah Michell Bickett, 61, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Deaconess Hospital. She was born June 28, 1961, in Owensboro to Billy and Joyce Crabtree Webb. Dinah was the most compassionate mother, a perfect grandmother, and a loyal wife. She loved her family dearly and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved spending time vacationing at the beach.
Work was a big part of Dinah’s life. She worked in the cafeteria at Burns Middle School for 21 years. She was very well-liked by all who knew her, and she made sure to make an impact on all the kids who came through the line for lunch and was always known to make everyone laugh.
Along with her family, she will be dearly missed by all her coworkers who were like her extended family.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Heather Bickett.
Dinah is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gary Bickett; a son, Justin (Amanda) Bickett; a daughter, Haleigh Bickett; grandchildren, Lyvienne and Roland Bickett; her parents, Billy (Joyce) Webb; a brother, Mark (Trina) Webb; a sister, Tammy Osburn; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
The funeral service for Dinah will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dinah Bickett may be left at www.glenncares.com.
