Dirk Allen, 55, of Owensboro died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 9, 1966, in Blytheville, Arkansas. Dirk worked for 19 years at Whirlpool in Evansville, Indiana and later at Kenway Distributors in Owensboro, where he was a service technician and was also a sales agent. He was a Christian, loved to cook, loved his animals, and was a UK fan. Dirk was a master brazer and was very skilled in making metal art.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Isaac Tooley, on May 31, 2012.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Bunny Allen; a daughter, Sarah “Eli” Allen of Owensboro; his parents, Clarence Allen of Owensboro and Janet Tooley of Central City; a brother, Dane Allen of Newburgh; and a stepsister, Shonna Jenkins of Florida.
Services will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
