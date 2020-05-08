BEAVER DAM — Dixie Whitaker Campbell, 88, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a member of Indian Bottom Old Regular Baptist Church in Blackey, Kentucky.
Survivors include her son, Randy Campbell.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-through caravan in remembrance from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you can roll down your window and show your support for Mrs. Campbell’s family.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Dixie Whitaker Campbell by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danks
