Dolores Ann Mudd Thomson, 89, of Owensboro passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Wellington Parc. Dolores was born in Marion County on Oct. 1, 1929, to the late Charles Robert Mudd and Mary Helena Spalding Mudd. Dolores, a class of 1965 graduate of Brescia College, retired in 1994 from Owensboro Catholic School System after teaching for 42 years. She taught at St. Joseph in Mayfield, St. Paul in Leitchfield, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe and at Owensboro Catholic High School for 30 years. Dolores was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church, the Altar Society, the Retired Teachers' Group, the Diocesan Choir, and prepared bereavement meals for Immaculate Catholic Church. She sang for St. Stephen Cathedral Choir, Blessed Mother Catholic Church Choir, and Immaculate Catholic Church Choir. Dolores was also a member of NCEA. She enjoyed bunco parties, card playing, music and singing. She had an angelic voice.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Ann Mudd, Victor Mudd, Clarissa Kelly, Joseph Ellert Mudd, Hazel Thompson, Charles Mudd Jr., and Maggie Hayden.
Dolores is survived by her husband of 50 years, Francis H. Thomson; her children, Mark (Tammy) Thomson of Louisville and Maria (Mark) Craig of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren Jacob, Emily, Grace, Josh, Sarah and Ben; her siblings, Leonard (Ruth) Mudd, Benita Riney, Sister Susan Mary Mudd, Dianne (Vic) Simi, Joseph Lawrence (Brenda) Mudd, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Immaculate Church, with Father John Vaughn officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be said at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Catholic High School; 1524 W. Parrish Ave.; Owensboro, KY 42301, The Alzheimer's Association; 6100 Dutchmans Lane Ste. 401; Louisville, KY 40205, or Brescia University; 717 Frederica St.; Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
