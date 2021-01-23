ROCKPORT, Ind. — Dolores E. Neyenhaus, 75, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor surrounded by family. Dolores was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 23, 1945, to the late Ferdinand and Margaret Ann (Litgen) Meunier.
She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and a graduate of Chrisney High School. She retired from Owensboro Mercy Health System in 2010, where she had worked as a radiology technologist. Dolores loved sports of all kinds, being outdoors and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy J. Neyenhaus.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ling and her husband, Mark, of Rockport, Indiana; her sons, Matthew Neyenhaus of Grandview, Indiana, Jeff Neyenhaus and his wife, Lisa, of Gentryville, Indiana, and Robert Neyenhaus and his wife, Jonna, of Bowling Green; her grandchildren, Matthew Neyenhaus Jr., Brittany Ambs (Chris), Kylee Appman, Zander Neyenhaus, Kalix Neyenhaus, Zinlee Neyenhaus, Rileigh Ling (Nicholas Bingle), Trevor Ling, Brooklynn Ling and Addison Ling; her great-grandson, Karl Bingle; her brother, Richard Meunier and his wife, Donna; her sisters, Elizabeth Park and her husband, Joe, and MaryAnn Keil and her husband, Don; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Services are 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana, with Father Eugene Schmitt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boulting
Commented