HAWESVILLE — Dolores Faye Boling, 87, of Hawesville, went to her Heavenly home Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Heartford House. She was born October 6, 1934, in Hancock County to the late Bluford and Josie Scifres Adkins. Dolores loved her Savior and was a longtime member of Hawesville Baptist Church. She had a special love for children and the elderly. Dolores worked in the church nursery for many years and was the church representative for the Kentucky Baptist Homes for Children. She enjoyed growing roses, gardening, and canning.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Sammy Adkins, Murline McCaslin, Mary Jo Estes, Effie Powers, Martha Husk, and three infant sisters.
Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Carlis Boling; daughter, Carla Jan (Gary) Carpenter; grandsons, Brent (Michelle) Carpenter and Grant (Kimberly) Carpenter; brother, Ray (Ella Mae) Adkins; sisters-in-law, Mary Boling and Arleen Whistle; several nieces, nephews, and special friends and caregivers, Phillip and Stacy Morris.
Services will be held at noon Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Dolores’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at Hawesville Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hawesville Baptist Church Building Fund; envelopes will be available at the church.
