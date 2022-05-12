BEAVER DAM — Dolores Jean Dockery, 86, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare. Mrs. Dockery was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Cleo D. Dockery, and five children, Steve Dockery, Suzanne (David) Commins, Kevin Dockery, Danelle (Scott) Rogers, and Pam (Tom) McGinnis.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
