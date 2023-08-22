Dolores L. Hunter, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. She was born in Daviess County Jan. 24, 1935, to the late Hershel and Lula Wittinghill Ashby. Dolores worked for the hospital for 34 years and was the rock for her family. She enjoyed and was very talented at crocheting, along with making other crafts. Dolores was also a self-taught guitarist and enjoyed playing many different musical instruments.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Ray Ashby, and sister, Rita Marie Phillips.
Dolores is survived by sons, Barry Hunter and Joseph (Diana) Hunter; daughters, Karen (James Donald) Adams and Laura (Robert) Glass; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
