HARTFORD — Doloris Ann Mills Eskridge, 81, of Hartford, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Doloris was born January 13, 1941, in Lexington to the late Eugene and Mable Hoskins Mills. One of six children, Doloris grew up seeking knowledge, ultimately making a career of it by becoming a fair and well-respected educator. After high school, Doloris attended both KY Wesleyan and Western KY University where she obtained her bachelor of science and master of arts degrees in education. She furthered her education by gaining her rank I in administration. After dedicating more than four decades to the Ohio County School System, Doloris retired to enjoy life and being a full time Meme!
Doloris enjoyed playing golf, spending countless hours with her family, and cherished 15 years retreating to the family’s winter home in The Villages, Florida.
Aside from her parents, Doloris is preceded in death by three sisters, Peggy Maden, Judy Trail, and Audrey Winstead; two brothers, Glenn Mills and Jim Mills; a grandson, Brandon Ralph; and her dog, Kingston, known by all as “King”.
Those who are left to cherish and honor her memory are her husband of almost 65 years, J.B. Eskridge; a daughter, Soretta (James Earl) Ralph; grandchildren, Mallory (Ryan) Duff, Chelsey Ralph, and Melanie (Jeff) Hardesty; and a great-grandchild, Vivian.
Mrs. Eskridge, Meme, will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the chapel of Hartford Memorial, with Bro. John Cashion presiding. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Doloris Mills Eskridge.
Share your messages of comfort with the family of Doloris by signing her virtual guestbook below.
Commented