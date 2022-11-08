HAWESVILLE — Don Ard, 87, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Don was born on Aug. 3, 1935, in Chipley, Georgia to the late Dewey and Alma Lisle Ard.
He was of the Baptist faith, retired after 23 and a half years from the United States Air Force as a Senior Master Sargent, and retired from Commonwealth Aluminum after 19 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and drinking coffee with his buddies in the shack.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Biddy Ard, and granddaughter, Kyndall Ard.
Survivors include two daughters, Carla (Michael) Litherland and Sharon (Terry) Vaughn; a son, Donald (Mandy) Ard; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jo Cochran and Jean Bailey.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Serenity Hills in Hawesville, with Military Honors. Visitation for Don was from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel.
The family request that all donations be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for Don’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
