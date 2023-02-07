CALHOUN — Don “Otis” Campbell, 70, of Calhoun, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He retired as a boat pilot from AEP of Rockport, Indiana and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore.
Survivors: wife, Tammy Campbell; sons, Kelly Campbell (Ashley), Joshua Campbell (Alana), Jacob Campbell (Kim), and Jordan Campbell; mother, Wealtha Campbell; and sisters, Jane Letcher, Nancy Masterson (Don), and Vicky Persinger.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy: Don “Otis” Campbell, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
