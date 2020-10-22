Don “Donnie” Thomas, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hosptial. He was born in Montgomery, Alabama, on Nov. 6, 1957, to Edward Lee Thomas and the late Katherine Marie Morris Thomas.
Donnie served in the Navy and trained as a welder and boilermaker. He was a member of Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church and retired from Williams Industrial Services as a senior project management consultant. Don was an avid golfer, who enjoyed smoking and grilling barbecue for his family and friends. He also enjoyed bird watching, carpentry and building. Don was kind-hearted, generous in spirit and loved his grandchildren deeply.
Along with his mother, Donnie is preceded in death by his sister, Terry Payne.
Along with his father, Donnie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary (Dunn) Thomas; his children, Dana (Brad) Brewer, Debra Thomas, Chris (Anne Marie) Hamman and Ashley Hamman; eight grandchildren; and his siblings, Wayne (Jill) Thomas, Kay (Paul) Ewing and Cindy (Curtis) Hamilton.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church with Father Will Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
All who wish to honor and remember Donnie in person at the funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Thomas. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Don “Donnie” Thomas and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
