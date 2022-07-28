Don Earl Goodman, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. He was born February 14, 1939, in Princeton, Indiana to the late Herschel “Hank” Goodman and Opha Ward Goodman. He graduated from Vincennes High School and Owensboro Business College. Don was a retired safety consultant and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of Wesleyan Heights Methodist Church, Kentucky OSHA Board, The Eagles, American Legion, and Masons, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Don loved UK basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a talented woodcarver and a gifted storyteller and a master of jokes. Don loved to be surrounded by family and friends and was truly a good man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Anthony Goodman, and a sister, Sue Petts.
He is survived by his wife and caregiver of 28 years, Lynn Goodman; son, Steve Goodman of Owensboro; daughters, Lorie (Jude) Cecil and Donna (Steve) Bray; three step-children, Sean (Ashley) Cundiff, Casey (Jennifer) Cundiff, and Carly Smith, all of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Jacob (Cara) Cecil of Lexington, Matt (Megan) Cecil of Versailles, Nathan Cecil of Lexington, Faith (Armani) Mattingly of Lawrenceburg, Brittany (Nathan) Bryant and Max Bray, both of Owensboro, Morgan (Nathan) Garduno of Seattle, Washington, and Madison (Christian) Olanowski, of Fairfax, Virginia; seven step-grandchildren, Trenton Cundiff, Macey Cundiff, Ryan Cundiff, Sydney Cundiff, Connor Cundiff, Julia Smith, and Caroline Smith; great-grandchildren, Raylan and Ellie Cecil, Shepherd, Vera, and Pax Cecil, and Jantsen Olanowski; and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, with the eulogy being given at 4 p.m., at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. 2nd St., Owensboro.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the VA for all they did for Don and his nurses at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. They would also like to thank the hospice nurses for their care and compassion.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
