NAPLES, Fla. - Dr. Don F. Likens, 76, of Naples, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 8, 2019. He was born in Ohio County on Oct. 3, 1943, to the late Arnold Franklin and Anna Westerfield Likens. Dr. Likens was a periodontist and practiced in Owensboro for 23 years. He graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry with a D.M.D. degree, he then served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and upon his return, attended the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and graduated with a specialty in periodontics. He was a member and former president of the Kentucky Society of Periodontist, a member of the American Academy of Periodontics and the Kentucky Dental Association. Dr. Likens was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Likens.
He is survived by his son, Pierce Likens and wife Laura, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and three nephews.
The funeral service for Dr. Likens will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 11, from 3 until 8 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation Tuesday will start at 8:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dr. Don Likens may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
