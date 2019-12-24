Donald R. Helm, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Oct. 26, 1935, in Whitesville to the late Ollie and Bessie Greer Helm, Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old and was assigned to the U.S.S. Midway. He loved to work on cars with his brothers and enjoyed visiting the casinos.
Don also was preceded in death by his brother, James "J.L." Helm and his sisters, Billie Jean Hibdon and Gretta Pickrell.
Survivors include his long-time companion, Pat Helm, of Owensboro; son James Helm and wife Marsha; granddaughter Amanda Helm, all of Milton, Florida; brother Gary Helm and wife Carolyn, of Owensboro; sister Francis Howard, of Houston, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
