Don Huff, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, surrounded by his family at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 16, 1945, in Fordsville to the late Gordie Huff and Ethel (Rice) Dewitt Tate. Don retired from National Linen. He was a member of Christ Redeemer Church and enjoyed praying for people. Don was an avid fan of NASCAR and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will be remembered for his jovial and fun-loving spirit and will be missed by all who knew him.
Don was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Huff; and his nephew, Chris Greer.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindy Huff; his son, Jamie Huff; his siblings, Juanita Payne, Joe Lee (Peggy) Huff and Patricia Greer; his sister-in-law, Sharlet Huff; his friends, John and Kathy Larsen; his pastor, Jim Wells; his nieces, Cindy (Eric) Hogberg, Micki (Phil) Skinner and April Huff; his nephews, Blake (Teresa) Payne and Kurt Greer; and several other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held in the spring. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Christ Redeemer Church, 701 W. First St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Valor Christian Academy, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Don Huff may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
