ISLAND — Don Sonner, 82, of Island, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center. He retired from A & S Fabricating Co. and was a member of Island Church of God of Prophecy.
Survivors include his son, Donnie Sonner Jr.; and a daughter, Julie Peksenak.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Island Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After noon Monday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Don’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Expressions of sympathy: Island Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Joe Howell, 835 Doug Hill Road, Island, KY 42350.
