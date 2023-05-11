GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Don W. Masterson, 84, of Grandview, Indiana, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home. He was a farmer, tractor-puller, and sold Pioneer Seed.
Survivors: wife, Beverly Porter Masterson; children, Gwen (Rick) Mundy, Gay (Leslie) Banks, Gina (Jim) Kost, and Kevin (Angie) Masterson; and sister, LaVerna (Ervin) Price.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Grandview United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 711, Grandview, IN 47615.
