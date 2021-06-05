Don Wayne Troutman, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 24, 1970, in McLean County to Audrey Durham Troutman Henning and the late Steven Wayne Troutman. Don was employed by the City of Owensboro, where he worked in the sanitation department. He was a 1989 graduate of McLean County High School and loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the Louisville Cardinals and his pets and animals.
Survivors include his mother, Audrey Henning; a son, Marcus Troutman; and his companion, Jennifer Lewis.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
