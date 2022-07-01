NEWBURGH, INDIANA — Donal Carrol “Donnie” Layton, 83, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away peacefully and joined his beautiful wife in Heaven, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born March 8, 1939, in McLean County, to the late Leslie and Irene Layton. Donnie was a proud Vietnam veteran who served as an Army staff sergeant. He was a longtime member of Harvest Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, and most of all, farming. Donnie was an avid cook and well known for his fish fries. He loved to entertain and was never at a loss for words. Donnie was a very giving person and the first to volunteer when someone needed help. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Donnie lived for his family and the time they spent together.
He was preceded in death by his sweet wife, Doris Layton; his daughter, Lisa Gayle; his stepdaughter, Nancy Phelps; his sisters, Karen Morehead, Lola Morehead, and Lucy Layton; his brothers, Richard Layton and Joe Layton; and his grandson, Daniel Shelton.
Donnie is survived by his daughter, caretaker, and best friend, Donna Layton Grant and her husband, Jason, of Newburgh; two stepsons, Roddie (Karen) Shelton, of Bowling Green and Eddie (Brenda) Shelton, of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Tyler Grant and Grace Grant, both of Newburgh; his step-grandchildren, Shawn (Melanie) Phelps, of Owensboro, Shelley (Patrick) Howell, of Mt. Vernon, Lee (Crystal) Shelton, of Atlanta, Georgia, Jason (Whitney) Shelton, of Bowling Green, Chuck Knisley, David (Missy) Shelton, of Newburgh, Indiana, and Matt (Rhonda) Shelton, of Owensboro; several great-grandchildren; his sister, Ida Stringer; and his amazing caretaker, Janet Doyle, who has become part of the family.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Harvest Baptist Church. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to give many thanks to Southern Care Hospice for the excellent care they gave physically, mentally, and spiritually, especially to Clint, to who Donnie took a great liking.
Thanks also to several of the staff of Cypress Grove Rehab that went above and beyond their job description, especially Robin, Kaitlyn, Sherman, Shay, Hayley, Mary Ann, Michelle, Terri, Festus, Cierra, Ashley, Derrick, and numerous others.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Donnie Layton may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
