LEWISPORT — Donald A. Tongate, 85, of Lewisport, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky with his family by his side.
He was born April 20, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Gylear and Lyndal Walker Tongate. Donald was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church in Des Moines, Iowa and grew up in the Campground Road Community. He worked in the construction industry for 53 years before retiring as a construction superintendent with Hartz Construction Company.
Donald enjoyed restoring and pulling antique John Deere tractors and collected old Wheel Horse garden tractors.
He loved raising a garden and his daily board meetings with his friends at Hillbillies. Donald especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Donald was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Dale Tongate and David Samuel Tongate, and a granddaughter, Karrie Nichole Hodskins.
Surviving are his two daughters, Julie Martin (Donnie) and Lori Hodskins (Gary Bloyd), all of Lewisport; three grandchildren, Nicholas Hodskins (Gina), Mary Lynn Millsaps (Timmy), and Kyle Hodskins; five great-grandchildren, Shelby Ford, Brody Hodskins, and Sydney, Cohen, and Aiden Millsaps; sister, Mary Walker Tongate of Lewisport; and brother, Robert Tongate (Reanah) of Masonville.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with a private burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to Lewisport Cemetery.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented