GRAHAM — Donald Ambrus Dunn, 59, of Graham, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at his home. He was a truck driver and member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Anita Cobb Dunn; son, Dustin (Tiffany) Dunn; brothers, Tindell Dunn, Danny Dunn, and Timmy Dunn; and sister, Pat Brewer.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
