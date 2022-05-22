Donald Anthony Guffey, 45, of Tell City, Indiana, died Friday at his residence.
Donald was a mechanic and heavy equipment operator. When he wasn’t working, Donald liked to fish, camp, ride motorcycles, and go to drag strips. What he really enjoyed was spending time with his family.
Survivors include his parents; wife, Kassie Voiles Guffey of Tell City; son, Jackson Guffey of Tell City; daughters, Morgann Guffey of Hawesville, Riley Voiles, Santa Claus, Indiana, Jacklynn Guffey and Katelynn Guffey of Tell City; brothers, Eddie (Angie) Poole, Hardinsburg, Zack Guffey; sisters, Sadeana Viner, Iowa, Brooke Guffey, of Hancock County and Haylee Guffey.
A celebration of life: 1 p.m. Monday Monday at Cloverport Funeral Home.
Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the expenses.
Cloverport Funeral Home is honored and privilege to assist the family of Donald Guffey at this very difficult time.
