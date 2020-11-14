GREENVILLE — Donald B. “Don” Roberson, 73, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Don, known as “Robbie” to his former co-workers, was born and raised in Muhlenberg County.
He loved his family, his pets and was an avid sports fan. He was a longtime supporter of Western Kentucky University athletics — their basketball team in particular. He was a caring and involved father, grandfather and husband and valued his time with his family above all else. He enjoyed food, music, travel and many types of activities, including hiking, boating, snorkeling and fishing. Don was also a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He had a knack for squeezing the utmost fun and adventure out of a trip or situation and was often among the last to leave the venue, be it a ballpark, arena, amusement park, beach or patio.
Don graduated from Greenville High School in 1965. He attended Western Kentucky University for a time before leaving to start a family. After working various jobs, he began a career with the Tennessee Valley Authority in 1967 and worked at TVA’s Paradise Fossil Plant for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He greatly enjoyed his retirement, spending many summers at Kentucky Lake, where he boated, fished, entertained friends and family and spent time with the love of his life, his wife, Cleona (Newman) Roberson. He also traveled often to Tennessee to visit his children and grandchildren and attend their various activities and events.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Wilmot (Lefty) Roberson and Jesse Rae (Grable) Roberson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Cleona (Cleo) Roberson of Greenville; sons Donald Bryant (Bry) Roberson Jr. and William Curt Roberson; grandchildren Nick Roberson, Katie Roberson and Jake Roberson; and great-grandchildren Ryland, Chloe and Hudson Roberson, all of Tennessee.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family held on a later date. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in his honor be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House Charity.
